Tigers can't figure out Cease, White Sox hang on for win

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led the Chicago White Sox over the Tigers 5-2 Saturday.

Cease (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers.

Aaron Bummer gave up singles to Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop starting the ninth, then struck out Eric Haase, Spencer Torkelson and pinch-hitter Dustin Garneau for his first save.

Chicago’s A.J. Pollock left because of right hamstring tightness after he singled leading off the third and took a wide turn at first. Pollock is off to a 4-for-7 start since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 for closer Craig Kimbrel.

Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run single with two outs in the first. José Abreu had two hits and scored twice for the White Sox, who rebounded from a 5-3 opening-day defeat.

Detroit’s Casey Mize (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

Grandal homered on a 1-1 fastball in the sixth, driving the ball over the right-field wall for a 4-0 lead.

Cease was replaced by Reynaldo López after allowing Austin Meadows’ leadoff single in the sixth. Jeimer Candelario had an RBI double.

.Javier Báez was thrown out trying to score from third when a pitch glanced off Grandal’s glove, and the catcher threw to López covering the plate. Schoop drove Candelario from third with a grounder that shortstop Leury García bobbled for an error.

Andrew Vaughn added an RBI single in the seventh.

SITTING OUT

Chicago’s Tim Anderson served the second game of his two-game suspension for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson is expected back in his leadoff spot Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox SP Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday. “Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa estimated of the pitcher’s layoff.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (4-3, 3.50 ERA in 2021) will start the finale of the three-game series. Kopech, who started in four of his 44 appearances last season, only pitched four spring training innings.

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.34 ERA in 2021) will make his season debut. Skubal won two of his three starts against the White Sox last season, striking out 23 in 16 innings.

