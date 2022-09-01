Tigers calling up Spencer Torkelson, Ryan Kreidler

DETROIT — The Tigers are calling up Spencer Torkelson, bringing back to Detroit the former No. 1 overall pick.

AJ Hinch said the team will use Torkelson and Ryan Kreidler as their initial September call-ups on Thursday.

Torkelson was sent to Toledo at the All-Star break. He had a .197 batting average with 52 hits, 5 home runs and 21 RBIs in 83 games with Detroit this season.

"He's too good a hitter for us to just continue to let him grind at this level and not reach the desired results," Hinch said in July.

Kreidler will be making his MLB debut.