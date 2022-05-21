Watch
Tigers at Guardians postponed due to weather

Posted at 5:32 PM, May 21, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday’s game in Cleveland was postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

It was set to be the second game in a three-game series, which the Guardians lead 1-0 after Friday’s 6-1 win over Detroit.

As of Saturday afternoon, Sunday’s game is still scheduled in Cleveland with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m.

The Tigers and Guardians moved Saturday’s game to Thursday, July 14 at 7:10 p.m.

Right now, Detroit is last in the AL Central, 13-26 overall.

The Guardians are third in the division, 17-19 overall.

