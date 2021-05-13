Tickets for 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic go on sale May 27

(WSYM) — Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will go on sale May 27, the tournament announced.

Related: Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson & more commit to 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Last week, the tournament said it will welcome a limited number of fans at Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4.

There will only be general admission tickets available for purchase for the Pro-Am on Wednesday and the four competition days, Thursday-Sunday.

“We are grateful for the commitment of the state and city in working with us to develop a smart, safe solution that first and foremost prioritizes the health of the public, but also allows us to welcome back fans to take part in a world-class PGA TOUR event for Detroiters,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). “Over the past year we have seen the selflessness of our hometown shine through – and now we are looking forward to putting on an event that will help so many as we all work to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

There will be several pre-sale opportunities, one of which is underway now through a donation to the Faces of AREA 313. It's $313 to get a two-day ticket to the event on Monday and Tuesday. Other opportunities are available for fans who either deferred their ticket purchase from last year to this year, donated their tickets or received refunds.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Michigan’s most passionate golf fans back to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, because no sporting event captures our imagination or ignites our passion and enthusiasm like one with the presence of fans,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The tournament extends a big thanks to our city and state government and health officials and the Rocket Mortgage team for working with us to create and approve our robust health and safety plan.”

The change comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last that masks will no longer be required for those who are at outdoor gatherings with less than 100 people.

Limited ticket options are available now via a donation to the Faces of AREA 313 program at www.RocketMortgageClassic.

Under state orders, organizers can have up to 1,000 fans at the event, or 20 people per 1,000 square feet, whichever is greater. Masks will be required unless eating or drinking.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is in its third year in the Motor City. Nate Lashley won the inaugural event in 2019 before Bryson DeChambeau won it in 2020, a couple months before he won the U.S. Open.