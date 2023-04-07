Thompson, Cozens lead Sabres past Red Wings 7-6 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his 45th goal of the season, Dylan Cozens had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres outlasted the Detroit Red Wings 7-6 in a shootout Thursday night.

Henri Jokiharju, Zemgus Girgensons and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Sabres, and Devon Levi made 26 saves. Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn scored in the shootout.

Thompson is the first Sabres player to reach 45 or more goals in a single season since Alexander Mogilny (76) and Pat LaFontaine (53) did so in 1992-93. Thompson also has 91 points, becoming the first Sabres player to reach that mark since Daniel Brière had 95 in 2006-07.

Austin Czarnik, Dylan Larkin, Alex Chiasson, Simon Edvinsson, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond scored the only shootout goal for Detroit.

Larkin’s goal was his 32nd, tying his career high, originally set in the 2018-19 season.

With three assists Thursday, Owen Power has six in the last five games. He's the first Sabres rookie defenseman with six or more assists in a five-game stretch since Nikita Zadorov did from Jan. 18-Feb. 8, 2015.

Ville Husso made 30 saves for Detroit.

NOTES: Cozens became the 10th Sabres player to score 30 or more goals in his age 21 season or earlier and is the first to do so since Mogilny (30) and Pierre Turgeon (32) both did it in 1990-91. ... Jokiharju’s goal was his first since Nov. 22 at Montreal and marked his second in his last three games against Detroit. ... Power is one of just six Buffalo defensemen to record three or more assists in a single game, joining Doug Barrie, Phil Housley, Calle Johansson, Timo Julia and Tyler Myers. ... Raymond’s three assists gave him 101 points for the season and he is the third-youngest Red Wings player to reach the 100-point mark at 21 years, nine days. Current Detroit executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman was 19 years, 274 days old and Gordie Howe was 20 years, 350 days old when they hit 100 points.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. —

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and