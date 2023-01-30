Watch Now
The Detroit Tigers drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2014

Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:34:48-05

(WXYZ) — Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is heading to the Super Bowl for the third time. But, did you know he was once drafted by the Detroit Tigers?

In 2014, Mahomes, then 19, was drafted by the Tigers in the 37th round of the MLB Draft. He was a right-handed pitcher out of Whitehouse High School. He had already committed to Texas Tech as a quarterback, though.

Below is his MLB draft video from MLB.com.

In a 2017 article for MLB.com, Jason Beck reported that his father, Pat Mahomes, was a long-time reliever in the MLB, but the younger Mahomes was still an incredible athlete.

"He was very up-front about football. That pushed him down the board," Tim Grieve, the Tigers' area scout who watched him, said according to Beck. "He was one of the better athletes I've covered in East Texas in my 15 years."

