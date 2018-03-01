Texas Wesleyan University fires baseball coach who said Colorado athletes not welcome

Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe

Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:02PM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 4 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:38AM EST expiring March 2 at 11:37AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola

Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham

