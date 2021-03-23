Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Deshaun Watson: Texans QB facing 16 lawsuits alleging sex assault

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they weren’t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Deshaun Watson
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:10:07-04

HOUSTON — Sixteen women have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Two more women filed suit against Watson on Tuesday, a day after a filing Monday night in a Harris County state district court. The filings are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them inappropriately, or kissing them against their will while he got a massage.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Six other lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations "meritless."

The NFL is also investigating the allegations, The Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters