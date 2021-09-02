Temple-Rutgers season opener postponed until Saturday by Ida

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The season-opening football game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over parts of the Northeast.

According to the Associated Press, the stadium sits on the banks of the Raritan River and roads leading to the stadium were closed after more than 8 inches of rain fell Wednesday in the Piscataway area.

Rutgers officials said Saturday's kickoff would be at noon and that all tickets and parking passes will be honored.

The game was to be the first at Rutgers' 52,000-plus seat stadium without attendance restrictions since 2019.

Crowds were limited last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.