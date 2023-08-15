Teddy Bridgewater debuts at practice with the Lions, excited to take on mentor role in Detroit

The Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater as a backup quarterback to Jared Goff. After his first practice with the team, he spent a lengthy conversation with media members, talking not so much about his job as backup, but more about his opportunity to mentor young players.

Teddy Bridgewater is a great dude. Listening to him about his role in Detroit & impression of the Lions was really cool. Will be sharing video soon- fans should be very excited to have this guy on board with this team. Strikes me as someone who will make others around him better. pic.twitter.com/9LU9hMDd24 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 14, 2023

One of the guys that Bridgewater is excited to take on is wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams, whether deserved or not, has been the topic of nearly every conversation in camp. From his offseason decisions to his training camp performance, there has been a lot of attention on Williams. That attention grows with the addition of Bridgewater who says that he wants to push Williams to limits that he has never been pushed to before.

A THREAD: Here's what Jamo had to say after his first preseason game, starting with how good that one-handed 2-pt conversion felt and how happy he was for Maurice Alexander after his punt return.



Jamo seemed light in answering all questions, which was refreshing. pic.twitter.com/uaHZxa9xml — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 15, 2023

"I'm going to implement some things that is going to make him hate me," Bridgewater laughed.

Williams knows he can learn from Bridgewater and is welcoming that opportunity.

"He's ten (years) in... that's half my age," Williams said inciting laughter from reporters.