'Tears of joy!' Detroit Lions fans celebrate after team clinches division

(WXYZ) — Being a Detroit Lions fan hasn't been easy over the past few decades, but this season is different. The Lions clinched the NFC North for the first time ever on Sunday.
Detroit beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 and clinched their first division title in 30 years, and the Lions have just two games left.
Fans took to our social media to share their excitement after the team won.
Here are some comments.
Kelly Lynn Borelli: "I’m pretty sure I cried tears of joy and my 3 year old thought something was wrong. Woohoo!!! Lions and the city of Detroit and their fans deserved this <3"
Jo Dawn: "Yay! Awesome Detroit Lions!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Kitty Garcia: "Merry Christmas Lions Thank you !!!!
Jasmine KL Watson: "One Pride. So happy For us fans, for the team. Thank God for Dan"
Sej Ozmagic: "Let’s do it Detroit stay lit!"
Some other fans said:
- "Lions winning the division the best Christmas gift for this year."
- "Ladies and Gentleman your NFC North division champions the Detroit Lions yeah baby."
- "I was 8 the last time the @Lions won a division title. So cool to watch them win with my wife, 11 year old daughter, 9 year old son, and 3 year old daughter. Three decades is a long time.
- "i was -2 years old the last time the detroit football lions won the division, i could cry"