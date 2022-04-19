Teammates excited for Miguel Cabrera as he closes in on 3,000th hit

(WXYZ) — As Miguel Cabrera closes in on the 3,000 career hits milestone, his Detroit Tigers teammates know they're witnessing something special.

"It's pretty incredible," Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows said. "To be able to be a part of it and see how he goes about his business every day, he's been doing this a long time, and for him to be that close to the milestone is pretty incredible."

"He's getting closer, so I'm looking forward to whenever 3,000 comes," said Tigers pitcher Casey Mize.

Cabrera insists he isn't putting any added pressure on himself.

"I try to go out there and play my best baseball," said Cabrera. "I know there's a lot of eyes on me, but at the same time, I'm in a good position right now, so I'm happy to be here and hopefully we can win more games. I think that's more important."

Cabrera enters the start of Detroit's six-game homestand Tuesday with 2,995 career hits.