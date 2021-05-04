Team Penske, Porsche Motorsport to partner on new race car starting in 2023

(WSYM) — Team Penske and Porsche Motorsport announced a collaboration in the new LMDh vehicle beginning in 2023.

The U.S. team will work with Porsche on entires in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship under the name Porsche Penske Motorsport.

The prototypes will be entered by Porsche customer teams beginning in 2023, and are based on LMP2 chassis with a hybrid drivetrain.

“This is a proud day for our entire Penske organization. We have represented Porsche on the track or in our businesses for more than six decades. The heritage and success we have enjoyed together is unparalleled throughout our history,” Roger Penske said in a release. “I can’t wait to get started as we build a global racing program with Porsche that will compete for wins and championships well into the future.”

In the early 2000s, Team Penske won all titles in the LMP2 class for three years running the Porsche RS Spyder, and they also raced the Porsche 917 in the Can-Am series back in the 1970s.

"We are delighted that we were able to get Team Penske to form this partnership," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. "For the first time in the history of Porsche Motorsport, our company will have a global team competing in the world's two largest endurance series. To this end, we will be setting up team bases on both sides of the Atlantic. This will enable us to create the optimal structures we will need to take overall victories at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring, for example."

Porsche Motorsport will also have a team base in America at Team Penske's headquarters in Moorseville, N.C.