Taylor North Little League to be celebrated with a parade after World Series Championship win

TAYLOR, MI — Taylor, Michigan will be celebrating its little league Thursday after the team won its first Little League World Series Championship since 1959.

Taylor North defeated Ohio 5-2 on Sunday at the Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This is the little's leagues second championship ever.

To celebrate, the city will host a parade for the team on Thursday, September 2 starting at the Taylor Recreation Center at 22805 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 and ending at Heritage Park.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and end with a fireworks show.

Parking at Heritage Park will cost $5 per vehicle and the lot will be open until it is full.

Taylor North players will host a question-and-answer session on stage and then sign autographs.

The team asks for attendees to bring their own items to be signed.