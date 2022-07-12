Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning hire Jeff Blashill as assistant coach

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill during the first period of a preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on September 17, 2019, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 14:13:17-04

(WXYZ) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired former Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill to be an assistant coach.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday, and Blashill will join Jon Cooper's staff with assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler.

At the end of last season, Detroit decided not to renew Blashill's contract for head coach. He had served in that role for seven seasons with a 204-261-72 record.

Detroit hired Derek Lalonde to be the team's new head coach. He had spent four seasons as an assistant in Tampa Bay.

