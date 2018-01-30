Healthy appetizers to have at a Super Bowl party

By the time the big game rolls around, many of us have failed at our New Year's resolution to eat healthier. But dietitians everywhere are preaching: It's never too late — start again right now.

Watching the Super Bowl is mostly about food and good commercials and the musical entertainment for the folks who aren't fans of the two teams battling on the gridiron. For those who plan to eat their way through the spectacle, here are five healthy appetizers to help you avoid a lot of calories.

POTATO SKINS: SUB WITH SWEET POTATO BITES

This recipe comes from wellplated.com: Slice sweet potatoes and crisp them like chips. While they bake, mash some avocado with lime and smoked paprika. Sprinkle with turkey bacon bits and cilantro. Click here for a more detailed recipe and cooking times.

SNACKABLE VEGGIES: HOLD THE CAULIFLOWER

A good old-fashioned vegetable tray, with a variety of colorful choices, will never fail at a Super Bowl party. Make sure to use veggies people actually eat: How many times have you looked at a snack table at a party and seen a couple of carrots left next to an entire portion of a tray filled with cauliflower, or tomatoes? Purchase the veggies you know you would eat. Popular choices include baby carrots, celery, cucumber slices, mild peppers (orange, green, red) and squash slices. Don't forget olives, and have a cup of Lite Ranch dip or dressing available for dipping.

CAPRESE SKEWERS

This one is super simple: Purchase some skewer sticks at the grocery store. Slide a few items onto each skewer in this order: mozzerella ball, 1 basil leaf, 1 cherry tomato. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

GRILLED ZUCCHINI WRAPS WITH GOAT CHEESE

For this you'll need two zucchinis, 2 ounces of goat cheese, some minced parsley leaves and lemon juice. The recipe at creativehealthyfamily.com says to slice the zucchini into long strips using a vegetable peeler. In a bowl, mash the other ingredients together with a fork. Roll a half-a-teaspoon of the mixture into a zucchini strip and put a toothpick through it to hold the roll together. Grill for about 4 minutes on each side or until tender.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

Here's where you can use the cauliflower that you left off your veggie tray. For six cups of cauliflower florets, you will dip them in a mixture of garlic powder, salt, pepper, melted butter (light) and hot sauce. Shake the florets in the mixture to coat them, then spread on a baking sheet. Click here for the full (and simple) recipe from GalOnAMission.com.

