Steve Yzerman "very pleased" with 2022 development camp

At the Belfor Training Center, Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman watched carefully from above the ice and said he was very pleased with the prospects group as a whole and called the 2022 development camp an "excellent camp."

At Red Wings development camp this morning… the they’re finishing their 3-on-3 tournament today. pic.twitter.com/vmugZOTqJq — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 14, 2022

Development camp is a chance for prospects and rookies, whether they be free agent invitees or draft picks, a chance to practice and work out together in the offseason prior to the official start of training camp. Some of the names drawing the most interest: Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper, William Wallinder, and Theodor Niederbach.

Some guys coming from overseas, such as Edvinsson and Niederbach, actually had travel issues and problems with their hockey gear making it to Detroit. Niederbach borrowed an old pair of skates from Lucas Raymond and Edvinsson used borrowed sticks from the equipment staff.

Theodor Niederbach is borrowing Lucas Raymond’s skates for development camp since his gear didn’t quite make the trip with him 😅 pic.twitter.com/8biN22CgIR — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 14, 2022

The biggest focus for the young Red Wings prospects is to continue to mold their game and develop their skills to eventually make it on the regular season roster for their NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings.

Edvinsson was asked about his goals and they were simple: take a roster spot and make the opening night lineup.

Simon Edvinsson’s goals for this coming training camp are simple: take a roster spot and be in the lineup on opening night. pic.twitter.com/tLgwVZDKMW — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 14, 2022

Development camp ended with a 3-on-3 tournament. The championship was between Team Draper and Team Watson. Draper's team had no problem finding a burst on offense, while Watson's team only had one goal coming from the 2022 first round pick (8th overall) Marco Kasper.