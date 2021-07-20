Spencer Turnbull to miss remainder of 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery, manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday.

"He had some chronic damage that was revealed through the injury that he had," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said pic.twitter.com/11qB4d6EDe — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 20, 2021

The Tigers placed Turnbull on the injured list June 5 with a forearm injury, a day after Turnbull made an early exit in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, appeared in nine games this season, with a 4-2 record and 2.88 ERA.