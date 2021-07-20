Watch
Spencer Turnbull to miss remainder of 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery

Tigers manager AJ Hinch says Spencer Turnbull needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 20, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery, manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday.

The Tigers placed Turnbull on the injured list June 5 with a forearm injury, a day after Turnbull made an early exit in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, appeared in nine games this season, with a 4-2 record and 2.88 ERA.

