Special team? Michigan's Jim Harbaugh sees it in 6-0 team after tough 2020 season

Michigan is off to an undefeated, 6-0 start. Everybody involved keeps talking publicly about how 'special' the feeling is inside Schembechler Hall.

Cade McNamara echoed that feeling on national TV on ABC Saturday night. Jim Harbaugh has said it too.

Monday, Harbaugh was asked what the difference is.

"It's a special group of guys that really like football. You see it when they practice: the energy they bring, the fun they're having, the grit," he said.

"I know exactly where Cade's coming from," he added. "He's probably more so comparing this team to last year's team, but last year was pretty darn thin when it was all said and done in terms of who really thought it was in their best interest to play football or not - based on a worldwide pandemic."

Harbaugh said he doesn't like to compare teams, but first pointed out how this one had a feeling like 2015-2016. Then he mentioned 2018-19, and finally 2017.

"There's no doubt this group, going back to mid-January, February... the amount of guys that were bought in, that were hungry to be good, picked up some experience in the (2020) season. Just daily, weekly, monthly: the way they worked and came together as a group of players has been very special."

