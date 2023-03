(WXYZ) — Tom Izzo has all the experience in the world, and is hammering home to his Michigan State players how much little things matter in March.

Michigan State defends well, and they showed down the stretch they can score a bunch too. Izzo knows the Spartans have to do both in March.

"We're good enough to make a real run, but if you only do one of them, you're good enough to come home the first weekend," he said.