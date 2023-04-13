Michigan beats Michigan State softball in comeback fashion

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan softball team defeated Michigan State 5-2 in comeback fashion to claim the team's 20th victory this season.

“We came from behind, 2-0, and it didn’t faze us. It allowed us to let our defense go to action, we had some really nice defense of plays,“ said Michigan softball head coach Bonnie Tholl.

Michigan was able to add three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take control of the game, and with stellar pitching, they were able to prevail.

“I like the fight in our pitcher. She showed up as the innings went on, she got stronger and the fact we were able to put the ball in play and make things happen," said Tholl.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

