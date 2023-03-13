March Madness 2023: Here's when Michigan State will play & how to watch

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Spartans are in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the 25th straight time, and they earned the No. 7 seed in the east bracket.

With the appearance, Head Coach Tom Izzo became the first men's basketball coach in college basketball history to lead a team to 25 straight NCAA tournament appearances. The record was previously held by Duke's Mike Krzyzewski with 24 in a row from 1996-2019.

The Spartans finished the season 19-12 but had an upset loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. They'll face No. 10 USC, who has a 22-10 record. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

You can watch the game at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 17 on CBS and on the March Madness app or March Madness website.

The winner of the game will go on to face the winner of No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont on Sunday, March 19.

Who else is in the East Region?

Fellow Big Ten team Purdue earned the top seed in the East Region. They'll face the winner of Texas Southern vs. FDU – both the No. 16 seed – in the play-in game on Wednesday night.

Other matchups in the East Region are:

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 FAU

The rest of the March Madness matchups are

Play-in games

South – No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 SE Missouri State

East – No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 FDU

West – No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Nevada

Midwest – No. 11 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Pitt

West Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 VCU

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State or Nevada

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi State or Pitt

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn

South Region

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC or SE Missouri State

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UCSB

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 5 San Diego St. vs. No. 12 College of Charleston

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 North Carolina State

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia

