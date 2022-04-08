Watch
Sports

Actions

Sights and sounds from Tigers Opening Day pregame at Comerica Park

Jack White National Anthem White Sox Tigers Baseball
Carlos Osorio/AP
Musician Jack White performs the national anthem before the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Jack White National Anthem White Sox Tigers Baseball
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:27:37-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers welcomed a full-capacity Opening Day crowd back to Comerica Park Friday for the first time since 2019.

TEAM INTRODUCTIONS

Miguel Cabrera received a loud ovation during player introductions, as did Spencer Torkelson, making his MLB debut.

TRIBUTE TO BARTEE

The Tigers paid tribute to late first base coach Kimera Bartee, who died in December at age 49. Members of Bartee's family were on the field during the tribute, including son Amari, who threw out a ceremonial first pitch. The team will wear "KB" uniform patches throughout the season.

TAKING THE STAGE

Grammy winner and Detroit native Jack White and his band performed an instrumental version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." White, a longtime Tigers fan, said Thursday he has high hopes for the 2022 season. The national anthem performance was followed by a military flyover.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!