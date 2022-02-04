Shawn Horcoff promoted to Red Wings' assistant GM and GM of Grand Rapids Griffins

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday that Shawn Horcoff has been named the team's assistant general manager and the GM of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The announcement comes after Pat Verbeek, the former assistant GM, was hired as the new GM of the Anaheim Ducks.

Horcoff will work with VP and GM Steve Yzerman on all hockey operations and will also be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Griffins, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

"I'm very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids," Horcoff said. "I've been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level."

"Shawn has a tremendous work ethic and has done a great job developing the prospects within our organization, helping them prepare for the next steps in their careers," said Yzerman. "The relationships he's formed within the organization - and throughout the hockey community - make him a valuable asset to our future both in Detroit and Grand Rapids, and I look forward to continue working alongside him."

The 43-year-old spent six seasons at the Red Wings' director of player development and was also the assistant director of player personnel for the past three seasons. He joined Detroit in the 2016 season after more than 1,000 games in the NHL.