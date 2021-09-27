Rocket Mortgage Classic announces extension through 2027 at Detroit Golf Club

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is staying in the Motor City for at least the next five years.

Tournament officials announced Monday that the PGA Tour stop will continue to be held at the historic Detroit Golf Club through 2027.

Fans turned out in droves for the first year of the tournament and last year, with major names including Phil Mickelson playing in 2021. The tournament was without fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first tournament was held in June, but was moved to the Fourth of July weekend for the past two years. In 2022, it's scheduled from July 28-31.

Bryson DeChambeau, who won the 2020 tournament, was on hand for the announcement, along with fellow Rocket Mortgage ambassadors Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson.

In an interview before the tournament, DeChambeau said he's excited the tournament is staying in Detroit.

"Can’t appreciate the fact that it’s going be here for another five years and many more to come I’m sure," he said to our Brad Galli. "This golf course suits me really well and I’m super excited about that. Looking to hit some bombs every single year.

Many major players, including Bubba Watson, Dechambeau, Fowler, Patrick Reed and more have played over the past three years.

