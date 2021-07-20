Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski to join Rousch Fenway Racing as driver, part-owner

(WSYM) — Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski will begin driving for Rousch Fenway Racing in 2022 and have ownership in the team.

The team announced the partnership Tuesday and said Keselowski will drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang and serve as head of the team's competition committee.

Last week, it was announced that Keselowski would not return to Team Penske Racing, where he has driven since 2010.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” Jack Roush said in a release. “I think it will bring a lot to the organization, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel, but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams. I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, molding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport. I’ve always admired his resolve and determination. I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organization and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”

During his career, Keselowski, 37, has 35 wins and qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs for 10 straight years. He won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship and was a runner-up in 2020.

Roush founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” said Keselowski. “This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team. I am optimistic about what Jack, John and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

Keselowski also had his own race team, Brad Keselowski racing, which competed in the NASCAR Truck Series. He announced it would close in 2017, but he did finish second in the Truck Series twice as an owner.