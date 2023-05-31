Riley Greene reportedly placed on IL with stress fracture in left fibula

The Detroit Tigers have placed outfielder Riley Green on the 10-day injured list after he reportedly suffered a stress fracture of his left fibula.

According to the team, there is no timetable for his return, and he will get a second opinion.

Greene was taken out of the game in the third inning after complaining about pain in his lower left, according to Manager AJ Hinch.

Hinch said Greene fought to stay in the game, but Hinch didn't like the way he was moving.

Greene has a .296 batting average this season with five home runs, 18 RBIs, 29 runs scored a .362 on-base percentage. He was leading the American League in batting average during the month of May as of yesterday.