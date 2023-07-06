Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Reports: Red Wings, Filip Zadina agree to terminate contract

FILE Filip Zadina
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE — Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
FILE Filip Zadina
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 15:33:35-04

The Detroit Red Wings and forward Filip Zadina have mutually agreed to terminate Zadina's contract with Detroit, according to multiple reports.

Detroit put Zadina on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The move comes two days after Detroit first put Zadina on waivers, which he later cleared.

The 23-year-old Zadina, Detroit's first-round pick in the 2018 draft, played in 30 games last season due to injuries. He had three goals and four assists during that stretch.

Zadina had 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 games for the Red Wings during the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!