Reports: Red Wings, Filip Zadina agree to terminate contract

The Detroit Red Wings and forward Filip Zadina have mutually agreed to terminate Zadina's contract with Detroit, according to multiple reports.

Detroit put Zadina on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The move comes two days after Detroit first put Zadina on waivers, which he later cleared.

The 23-year-old Zadina, Detroit's first-round pick in the 2018 draft, played in 30 games last season due to injuries. He had three goals and four assists during that stretch.

Zadina had 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 games for the Red Wings during the 2021-22 season.