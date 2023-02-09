Reports: Pistons send Saddiq Bey, Kevin Knox to Golden State, acquire James Wiseman in 3-team trade

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Golden State Warriors as part of a multi-team trade also involving the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Detroit receives center James Wiseman from the Warriors and Bey ends up in Atlanta in the multi-team trade.

The 7-foot-tall Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21 games this season.

Bey has appeared in 52 games this season with 30 starts, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Wojnarowski reports that Atlanta sent five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey. Golden State proceeded to send Knox and five second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Payton II.