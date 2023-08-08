Reports: Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater as Jared Goff's backup

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to be Jared Goff's backup, according to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Lions first made a 'strong contract offer' to Bridgewater in April, then hosted him at training camp in July.

"I don't think I've hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said following the quarterback's July visit. "If we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I'm all for it."

Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Among Bridgewater's other previous stops was New Orleans in 2018-19, during which time Dan Campbell was on the Saints' coaching staff.