Reports: Lions reach agreement with former Bears RB David Montgomery

Lions find their new running back, agreeing to deal with former Bears RB David Montgomery | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 14, 2023
(WXYZ) — Multiple reports are emerging that the Lions have reached an agreement with free agent running back David Montgomery.

Among those reporting the deal for the former Bears back is Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly for $18 million across three years, with $11 million of it guaranteed.

Montgomery rushed for 801 years on 201 attempts in 2022 for Chicago. He also had 34 receptions for 316 yards.

The deal likely means the Lions will be parting ways with running back Jamaal Williams, who is also a free agent this year. Williams rushed for 1,066 yards on 262 attempts for the Lions last year.

