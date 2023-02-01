Reports: Lions RB coach Duce Staley to join Panthers staff

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley will join the Carolina Panthers staff under new head coach Frank Reich, according to a report from ESPN.

Staley's role with the Panthers is unclear, but offensive coordinator is 'still in play,' according to a report from Lions beat writer Justin Rogers.

Staley, who played 10 NFL seasons for the Eagles and Steelers, joined Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit ahead of the 2021 season.

Prior to Detroit, Staley spent 2011-20 as an assistant in Philadelphia. Reich served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator during the 2016-17 seasons.