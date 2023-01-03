Reports: Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh, who may take NFL job if offered

(WXYZ) — The Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh regarding their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

A report by The Athletic on Monday added that Harbaugh may leave Ann Arbor should an NFL offer materialize, citing a source close to Harbaugh who said "I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer."

Harbaugh, who spent 2011-14 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings in early 2022 before opting to stay at Michigan.

The Vikings did not offer Harbaugh the job, which ultimately went to Kevin O'Connell.

“Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be,” Harbaugh later said. “And really, a lot of gratitude for that.”

Harbaugh agreed to a new contract with Michigan in February 2022 that runs through the 2026 season and includes a reported buyout of $3 million.

In eight seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh has a 74-25 (51-17 Big Ten) overall record with Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances in each of the past two seasons.