(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions plan to release defensive end Trey Flowers when the new league year begins on Wednesday, according to a report from beat writer Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The move is expected to clear up as much as $12 million in salary cap space.

After registering seven sacks in 15 games for Detroit in 2019, Flowers was plagued by injuries in 2020 and 2021, appearing in seven games each season, with a combined total of three and a half sacks.