Report: Lions finalizing contract extension with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are in the process of signing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to a multi-year contract extension, according to a report from ESPN.

Glenn interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals following the 2022 season.

"If it happens, those things happen, man," Glenn said in January 2022 regarding head coaching opportunities. "But this is a huge job that I have right now. And I want to be the best I can be at it. And I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want you guys to say that at some point, that he was the best coordinator ever, that's what my goal is."