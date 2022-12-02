Report: Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.

McNamara appeared in three games for the Wolverines this season, completing 14 of 25 pass attempts for 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. JJ McCarthy ultimately became Michigan's full-time starter.

“Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season,” McNamara wrote on Instagram earlier this month with a photo of himself in a wheelchair. “Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly but thanks to Dr. ElAttrache he was able help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself. What lies ahead is a lot of work and rehab but I will come back better than ever!”

Michigan and Iowa are not scheduled to face each other during the 2023 regular season.