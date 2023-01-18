Report: Ben Johnson tells interested teams he'll remain with Lions

(WXYZ) — Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has told interested teams he will remain with Detroit, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Johnson interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts last week for their head coaching openings, and was scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers Wednesday for an interview.

"I think a ton of Ben," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said following the end of the regular season. "I think he’s – I’ve said it before, I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator."