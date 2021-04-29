Report: Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to return to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told people within the organization he doesn't want to return to the team, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Among the reasons for Rodgers' frustration with the Packers is the team neglecting to inform him before trading up to draft a quarterback with its first-round pick last year, according to Schefter.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Rodgers was named NFL MVP in 2020, throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions in the regular season.

Green Bay lost 31-26 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship.