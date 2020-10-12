Menu

Red Wings, Vladislav Namestnikov agree to two-year deal

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Namestnikov picks up the puck and heads down the ice in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Denver. The Avalanche won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Oct 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-12 09:33:20-04

Steve Yzerman is reshaping the Red Wings roster, and he's adding a player he knows well.

Vladislav Namestnikov agreed to a two-year deal with Detroit. It's worth a total of $4 million, according to multiple reports.

Yzerman drafted the Russian-born forward in the first round when he was the general manager in Tampa Bay.

The 6-foot, 183-pound forward is 27 years old. He's spent time with the Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche.

Namestnikov spends his offseasons in Michigan after spending part of his childhood in the state.

In 63 games last season, spent between the Rangers, Senators, and Avalanche, he had 17 goals and 14 assists, totalling 31 points.

