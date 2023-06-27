Red Wings unveil 2023-24 schedule; home opener set for Oct. 14

The Detroit Red Wings released the 2023-24 schedule, opening the season on the road against the New Jersey Devils and the home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The season opener will be Thursday, Oct. 12 at New Jersey before the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14. They'll finish the season on April 16 on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.

In all, Little Caesars Arena will host 18 weekend home games – three Fridays, 10 Saturdays and five Sundays – spanning the regular season.

Detroit will play two games against all 16 Western Conference teams – one on the road and one at home – plus 26 games against the Atlantic Division and three games against each of the eight teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Other game highlights include three games in Sweden, plus the team's annual Thanksgiving Eve game against the New Jersey Devils. They'll also have a New Year's Eve game at home against the Boston Bruins.

You can see the entire schedule below.