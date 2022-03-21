Watch
Red Wings trade Troy Stecher to Kings for 2022 seventh round pick

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher (70) plays against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:50:37-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Troy Stecher to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"Best of luck in LA, Stech!" the team posted on Twitter.

Stecher has appeared in 16 games for Detroit this season, tallying one goal and one assist.

Stecher signed with the Red Wings as a free agent prior to the 2020-21 season. He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his first season with Detroit.

Stecher played for Team Canada in the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

