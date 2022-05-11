Red Wings to select eighth in first round of 2022 NHL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will select eighth in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Detroit entered Tuesday's NHL Draft Lottery with the eighth-best odds (6.0 percent) to receive the top overall pick and did not move up or down following the lottery drawings.

The Montreal Canadiens, who entered the lottery with the best overall odds (18.5 percent), drew the top pick. The New Jersey Devils, who entered with the fifth-best odds (8.5 percent), moved up to get the second overall pick.

The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled for July 7-8 in Montreal.