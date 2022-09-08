Red Wings to celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cup teams in November

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will honor the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup Champion teams for the 25th anniversary celebration this November.

The 1997 team will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3 and the 1998 team on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are on sale now for both teams.

“The 1997 and 1998 teams will always be special to my teammates and me, because they are a reminder of the hard work and perseverance it required over many years to reach that championship level,” said Steve Yzerman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings. “It’s going to be great to see so many familiar faces back in Detroit for this special weekend, and I know our fans will be excited to look back on those memories with us.”

Dozens of former players, coaches, staff and more will be on hand at Little Caesars Arena for the event, and there will be photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup and special merchandise sold in the team store.

“We’re looking forward to honoring two of the most memorable teams in Red Wings history for the 25th Anniversary Celebration in early November,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We are expecting a great turnout of former players, coaches and staff members, and our fans will be able to pay tribute to a special group that brought two straight Stanley Cups to Hockeytown. We encourage fans to secure their tickets soon to join in the celebration.”