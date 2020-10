One of the longest tenured Red Wings, Justin Abdelkader, time in Detroit has come to an end.

Update: Forward Justin Abdelkader has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 6, 2020

Abdelkader was the 42nd pick in the 2005 draft and helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup in 2008 after graduating from Michigan State, where he helped lead the Spartans to a national championship.