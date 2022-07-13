The Detroit Red Wings have signed David Perron to a two-year contract worth $4.75 million per year. Perron played the last four years with the St. Louis Blues.

Perron, 34, is a right-handed left wing who is 6-foot-1, listed at 202 pounds. He has played 973 games in the NHL, 11 total with the Blues. He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and was named an NHL All-Star the following year in 2020.

Perron's goal production is most definitely his strength in terms of what he can bring to a struggling Wings offense. Over the past four season, Perron has scored:



27 goals in 2021-22

19 goals in 2020-21

25 goals in 2019-20

23 goals in 2018-19

Perron was the fourth free agent that the Red Wings made official on the opening of free agency on Thursday following Andrew Copp, Ben Chiarot, and Dominik Kubalik.