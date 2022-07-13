Watch Now
Red Wings sign left wing David Perron to two-year contract worth $4.75 million per year

FILE David Perron Avalanche Blues Hockey
Jeff Roberson/AP
St. Louis Blues' David Perron celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 17:44:05-04

The Detroit Red Wings have signed David Perron to a two-year contract worth $4.75 million per year. Perron played the last four years with the St. Louis Blues.
Perron, 34, is a right-handed left wing who is 6-foot-1, listed at 202 pounds. He has played 973 games in the NHL, 11 total with the Blues. He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and was named an NHL All-Star the following year in 2020.

Perron's goal production is most definitely his strength in terms of what he can bring to a struggling Wings offense. Over the past four season, Perron has scored:

  • 27 goals in 2021-22
  • 19 goals in 2020-21
  • 25 goals in 2019-20
  • 23 goals in 2018-19

Perron was the fourth free agent that the Red Wings made official on the opening of free agency on Thursday following Andrew Copp, Ben Chiarot, and Dominik Kubalik.

