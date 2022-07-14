(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forwards Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff to two-way contracts on Wednesday.

Czarnik, a Detroit native, signed a two-year contract while Luff's contract is for one year.

Czarnik appeared in 17 games for the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 season, tallying seven points (two goals, five assists.)

Luff registered six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 games for the Nashville Predators during the 2021-22 season.

In general, two-way contracts include a higher salary for time spent with an NHL team than that of time spent with a minor league affiliate, such as an AHL or ECHL team.