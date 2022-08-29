Red Wings sign Filip Zadina to three-year contract

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract Friday with an average annual value of $1.825 million.

In 74 games during the 2021-22 season with Detroit, Zadina registered a career-high 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists).

The Red Wings selected Zadina with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He split time between Detroit and AHL Grand Rapids during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, then played 17 games with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech Extraliga before returning to Detroit for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season.