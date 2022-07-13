Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract

The Detroit Red Wings have signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract worth $2.5 million per year.

Kubalik, 26 years old, is a 6-foot-2 left wing from the Czech Republic. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 in the seventh round, 191st overall. While he was drafted in 2013, his rights were acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks on January 24, 2019 when he was 23 years old. The trade came after a breakout season in Switzerland's National League when he scored 25 goals with 57 points in 50 games.

With the Blackhawks, Kubalik finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points, and 161 shots in 78 games. Over his tenutre with Chicago, Kubalik totaled 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games.

Kubalik has represented his country on numerous occasions, including the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. He has also represented the Czech Republic at three IIHF Men’s World Championships, along with the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal.