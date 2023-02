The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Jake Walman to a 3-year contract extension worth an average of $3.4 million per year.

The 27-year-old has 10 points – five goals and five assists – and a +17 rating this season while averaging about 19 minutes of ice time per game.

He spent last season with the St. Louis Blues before being traded to the Red Wings in March 2022.

He has 22 points and a +8 rating in 116 career NHL games.