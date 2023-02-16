Watch Now
Red Wings sign defenseman Olli Maatta to 2-year contract extension

Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates off as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) congratulates center Pius Suter, right, on his second-period goal in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year, $6 million extension to keep him under contract through the 2024-2025 season.

The Red Wings announced the deal on Thursday, two weeks before the NHL trade deadline.

Maatta has five goals and 17 points this season, his first with Detroit, entering Thursday night’s game in Calgary. The 28-year-old Finn previously played for Pittsburgh, Chicago and Los Angeles.

He has scored five goals and has 27 points in 85 playoff games, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

